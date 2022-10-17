ai绘画关键词有哪些?怎么写？这些美食类提示词创意十足

由于AI绘画的突飞猛进，很多AI的作品已经达到真人画师水准。当然，这个前提是用的AI绘画关键词足够多，足够精准。一旦自己无法设置合理的关键词，想要利用DALL·E、Midjourney等工具生成高质量的作品也是很难的。
为此，站长之家为大家整理了一系列高质量的AI绘画关键词，帮助大家使用AI绘画生成器创作出更优质的作品。
本文主要分享英文版美食类AI绘画关键词，可适用于英文类的AI绘画生成工具:
薯片相关AI绘画关键词
一袋薯片:
hyperreaslistic painting of a bag of potato chips
袋装薯片:
bag of lays potato chips， poop flavor with poop emoji on bag （ eos5ds r， iso100， f /8，1/125，84mm， postprocessed， bokeh ）
a bag of chips with no design accept thats its red and says dortos on the middle， grainy footage， strange，
注:本文图片均为AI生成的示例图截图
饼干相关AI绘画关键词
hello kitty饼干:hello kitty eating cookie
下着甜甜圈的城市:raining donuts on a city in a studio ghibli animation
谷歌元素饼干:International cookie day， google banner， HD
海洋饼干:a cookie ocean， by jerry pinkney
芝麻街饼干怪兽:faberge egg made of sesame street cookie monster
刚出炉的曲奇饼:opulent banquet of plates of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies， jelly beans， chocolate sauce， marshmallows， highly detailed， food photography， art by rembrandt
麦当劳风格无言六色小饼干:mcdonalds colorful pattys， commercial photograph taken on table
恶魔饼干:demonic cookie monster， evil， portrait， scary， creepy. detailed. realistic.
沙拉相关AI绘画关键词
凯撒撒拉:caesar as salad
比建筑还大的沙拉:a giant salad that is bigger than a building， with mozzarella and a lot of sauce， culinary art photography， award winning photography
外星人沙拉:a plate of food made of salad and alien， award winning photographer， food photography
骷髅沙拉:food photography of a human teeth salad with lots of human teeth and a pinch of human teeth with a side of human teeth
木星沙拉:salad made to closely resemble the planet jupiter
甘道夫沙拉:salad finger gandalf
意大利面相关AI绘画关键词
意大利面恐惧:spaghetti dread
猫吃意大利面:a photo of a singular cat eating spaghetti， photorealistic， realistic
意大利面摄影:pasta food photography
奶酪肉丸意大利面:On top of spaghetti， All covered with cheese， I lost my poor meatball， When somebody sneezed， It rolled off the table， And onto the floor， And then my poor meatball， Rolled out of the door. music video key vfx shot for new single by lil wayne
意大利面冰激凌:spaghetti with sauce on an ice cream cone with the colosseum in the background， realistic render， award - winning， artstation， blender， food photography
未来食物相关AI绘画关键词
奇怪恶心的饭:a meal of strange and disgusting， but also futuristic designer food， food photography
恶心的未来食物:disgusting， but futuristic food， professional food photography
NFT纸牌食物:futuristic nft card game， professional food photography
超现实主义食物:surrealism food
各国美食AI绘画关键词
泰国菜:“Thai food in comic style”
自助餐厅的中餐:chinese food， photograph captured at asian buffet restauraunt， dimentionally stable
印度菜:a platter of indian food with a cat in the middle
可爱猫咪日本寿司:clear surrealist painting of tiny adorable cats made from sushi rice， sitting on sushi plates with sushi， garnish， wasabi and soy sauce
葡萄牙美食:Portuguese food
水果相关AI绘画关键词
盘中孤独的普通:the loneliest grape on a plate realistic photograph
一个男人在厨房吃黑加仑:a man eats currants with sugar in a plate in the kitchen， hyper realistic， hyper detailed， cfg _ scale3
厚厚陶瓷碗装满李子:concept art drawing of a single thick porcelain bowl filled with a few moist freshly picked plums on a wooden table. volumetric lighting. small scale. artistic. top down.
彩色盘中的苹果:a wide angle side view realistic photo of only3apples on a colorful plate， award winning
