srf-attention：一个提高深度学习模型训练效率的注意力机制

2023-10-11 17:54 · 稿源：站长之家

站长之家(ChinaZ.com) 10月11日 消息:注意力很有用，但计算成本很高。然而，一旦训练完成，通过一些微调计算，您可以减少 SRF 注意力并消除对序列长度的依赖，从而大大加快速度。

srf-attention是一个PyTorch模块，用于替代传统的注意力机制，提供更高效的模型训练和推理。它的核心功能包括安装和使用简便、示例代码提供、适用于各种应用领域。这个模块有望为深度学习社区提供更高效的工具，帮助研究人员和开发者改进其模型的性能和效率。

image.png

项目地址：https://github.com/notarussianteenager/srf-attention

核心功能

这个项目的核心功能是提供了一个PyTorch模块，你可以将其嵌入到你的深度学习模型中，以替代传统的注意力机制。它的主要优势在于能够显著减少计算和内存开销，提高模型的效率。这对于需要进行大规模训练的自然语言处理任务尤为重要。

安装和使用

通过简单的pip命令，你可以轻松地安装这个注意力模块。然后，你可以在你的PyTorch模型中导入它，并将其应用于你的训练和推理过程。它还提供了一些参数和选项，以满足不同任务的需求，包括内存控制等。

pip install git+https://github.com/notarussianteenager/srf-attention

import torch

from srf_attention import Attention

device = 'cpu'

B， H， L， D = （1，8，1024，128）

q， k， v = [torch.randn（B， H， L， D） for _ in range(3)]

# CHUNK_SIZE controls the memory consumption of the attention computation

CHUNK_SIZE=256

# Simplex Random Feature （SRF） Attention module

# All intermediate computations done in FP32， but cached values are FP16.

# Recomputes the attention matrix in the backward pass instead of storing it:

attn = Attention（d=D， n_features=D， causal=True， device=device）

# Use1instance for each layer，

# and disable auto-redraw of random features prior to beginning training:

attn.redraw_on_call_（False）

# During fine-tuning， replace your softmax attention function with this:

o = attn（q， k， v， mode='train'， attn_fn='torch'， chunk_size=CHUNK_SIZE）

# On each training step， call redraw_（） FIRST to resample the random features:

attn.redraw_（）

# That's it! Now just fine-tune.

srf-attention的潜在应用领域广泛，包括自然语言处理、机器翻译、文本生成等。它可以帮助研究人员和开发者更高效地构建和训练深度学习模型，提高模型的性能和效率。

