谷歌2019年度搜索热词榜单出炉：迪士尼+位居榜首

站长之家(ChinaZ.com) 12月12日 消息:日前，谷歌公布 2019 年度搜索热词榜单，与 2018 年相比， 2019 年搜索关键词的流量持续增长。榜单显示，在美国，迪士尼新推出的流媒体服务“迪士尼+(Disney Plus)”成为 2019 年最热门搜索词，iPhone11 则排名第九。

热搜榜还分为电影、电视剧、演员、歌曲、新闻、人物等多个榜单。其中《权力的游戏》成今年美国搜索量最大的电视剧，被搜索最多的电影是《复仇者联盟4：终局之战》，被搜索最多的歌曲是Lil Nas X的《Old Town Road》。

此外，在“什么是……?”谷歌的美国搜索趋势中，人们最想知道是“51 区是什么”，“什么是VSCO女孩”排名第二，以及“什么是婴儿潮”等等。以下为热搜词榜单排名情况：

最热门搜索词

1.Disney Plus

2.Cameron Boyce

3.Nipsey Hussle

4.Hurricane Dorian

5.Antonio Brown

6.Luke Perry

7.Avengers Endgame

8.Game of Thrones

9.iPhone 11

10.Jussie Smollett

新闻搜索

1.Hurricane Dorian

2.Notre Dame Cathedral

3.Women's World Cup

4.Area 51 raid

5.Copa America

6.El Paso shooting

7.Sri Lanka

8.Government shutdown

9.Equifax data breach settlement

10.California earthquake

人物搜索

1.Antonio Brown

2.Jussie Smollett

3.James Charles

4.Kevin Hart

5.R. Kelly

6.21 Savage

7.Lori Loughlin

8.Jordyn Woods

9.Bryce Harper

10.Robert Kraft

逝者搜索

1.Cameron Boyce

2.Nipsey Hussle

3.Luke Perry

4.Jeffrey Epstein

5.Tyler Skaggs

6.Beth Chapman

7.John Witherspoon

8.John Singleton

9.Eddie Money

10.Elijah Cummings

演员搜索

1.Jussie Smollett

2.Kevin Hart

3.Lori Loughlin

4.Felicity Huffman

5.Keanu Reeves

6.Rami Malek

7.Joaquin Phoenix

8.Kate Beckinsale

9.Halle Bailey

10.Maisie Williams

电影搜索

1.Avengers Endgame

2.Captain Marvel

3.Joker

4.Toy Story 4

5.Lion King

6.It Chapter Two

7.Frozen 2

8.Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

9.Midsommar

10.Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

电视剧搜索

1.Game of Thrones

2.Stranger Things

3.When They See Us

4.Chernobyl

5.The Mandalorian

6.The Umbrella Academy

7.Euphoria

8.Dead to Me

9.Surviving R. Kelly

10.The Boys

歌曲搜索

1.Old Town Road

2.7 Rings

3.Shallow

4.Sunflower

5.Truth Hurts

6.Lose You To Love Me

7.Sicko Mode

8.thank u， next

9.Act Up

10.Bury a Friend