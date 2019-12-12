“扫一扫”分享到微信

见闻

谷歌2019年度搜索热词榜单出炉：迪士尼+位居榜首

2019-12-12 10:04 稿源：站长之家  0条评论
撤稿纠错

站长之家(ChinaZ.com) 12月12日 消息:日前，谷歌公布 2019 年度搜索热词榜单，与 2018 年相比， 2019 年搜索关键词的流量持续增长。榜单显示，在美国，迪士尼新推出的流媒体服务“迪士尼+(Disney Plus)”成为 2019 年最热门搜索词，iPhone11 则排名第九。

谷歌

热搜榜还分为电影、电视剧、演员、歌曲、新闻、人物等多个榜单。其中《权力的游戏》成今年美国搜索量最大的电视剧，被搜索最多的电影是《复仇者联盟4：终局之战》，被搜索最多的歌曲是Lil Nas X的《Old Town Road》。

此外，在“什么是……?”谷歌的美国搜索趋势中，人们最想知道是“51 区是什么”，“什么是VSCO女孩”排名第二，以及“什么是婴儿潮”等等。以下为热搜词榜单排名情况：

最热门搜索词

1.Disney Plus

2.Cameron Boyce

3.Nipsey Hussle

4.Hurricane Dorian

5.Antonio Brown

6.Luke Perry

7.Avengers Endgame

8.Game of Thrones

9.iPhone 11

10.Jussie Smollett

新闻搜索

1.Hurricane Dorian

2.Notre Dame Cathedral

3.Women's World Cup

4.Area 51 raid

5.Copa America

6.El Paso shooting

7.Sri Lanka

8.Government shutdown

9.Equifax data breach settlement

10.California earthquake

人物搜索

1.Antonio Brown

2.Jussie Smollett

3.James Charles

4.Kevin Hart

5.R. Kelly

6.21 Savage

7.Lori Loughlin

8.Jordyn Woods

9.Bryce Harper

10.Robert Kraft

逝者搜索

1.Cameron Boyce

2.Nipsey Hussle

3.Luke Perry

4.Jeffrey Epstein

5.Tyler Skaggs

6.Beth Chapman

7.John Witherspoon

8.John Singleton

9.Eddie Money

10.Elijah Cummings

演员搜索

1.Jussie Smollett

2.Kevin Hart

3.Lori Loughlin

4.Felicity Huffman

5.Keanu Reeves

6.Rami Malek

7.Joaquin Phoenix

8.Kate Beckinsale

9.Halle Bailey

10.Maisie Williams

电影搜索

1.Avengers Endgame

2.Captain Marvel

3.Joker

4.Toy Story 4

5.Lion King

6.It Chapter Two

7.Frozen 2

8.Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

9.Midsommar

10.Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

电视剧搜索

1.Game of Thrones

2.Stranger Things

3.When They See Us

4.Chernobyl

5.The Mandalorian

6.The Umbrella Academy

7.Euphoria

8.Dead to Me

9.Surviving R. Kelly

10.The Boys

歌曲搜索

1.Old Town Road

2.7 Rings

3.Shallow

4.Sunflower

5.Truth Hurts

6.Lose You To Love Me

7.Sicko Mode

8.thank u， next

9.Act Up

10.Bury a Friend

声明：本文系站长之家原创稿件，未经授权不得转载。申请转载

相关文章

相关热点

12306 春运火车票 春运火车票今起开售

春运火车票今起开售 12306日售票能力提至2000万张

· 12306 春运火车票 春运火车票今起开售
李佳琦 高德地图 李佳琦导航语音

李佳琦导航语音今日上线 高德地图：新用户打车立减7元

· 李佳琦 高德地图 李佳琦导航语音
MatePadPro 华为 华为平板

华为 MatePad Pro 正式开售：麒麟 990 + 2K QHD 高分屏

· MatePadPro 华为 华为平板
任正非 华为 徐直军

任正非邮件反惰怠：要敢于自我批判 警钟长鸣

· 任正非 华为 徐直军
朋友圈 朋友圈屏蔽 奇葩规定

员工曝光奇葩公司规定：朋友圈屏蔽同事罚款100元

· 朋友圈 朋友圈屏蔽 奇葩规定
马云 交响乐 阿里巴巴

马云指挥交响乐配合度满分 网友：马老师还是这么“多财多亿”

· 马云 交响乐 阿里巴巴
直播 淘宝直播 抑郁

95后小伙直播鸡叫抗抑郁 网友：听听鸡叫就能解压

· 直播 淘宝直播 抑郁
人工皮肤面膜 面膜 医美

世界首个人工皮肤面膜问世：用完如同长出了一层新皮肤

· 人工皮肤面膜 面膜 医美
李佳琦 高德地图 语音导航 李佳琦自曝录语音导航过程

李佳琦自曝录语音导航过程：7小时录完700句，抢先版双12上线

· 李佳琦 高德地图 语音导航
头盔 减肥神器 传感器

又见减肥神器！日本减肥头盔一吃东西就电你

· 头盔 减肥神器 传感器
查看更多
﻿

编辑推荐

2019互联网大佬年度爆笑瞬间 哪个老板最可爱？

[趣咖]· 12月12日

小米电视在印度市场连续六季度份额第一

[见闻]· 12月12日

谷歌2019年度搜索热词榜单出炉：迪士尼+位居榜首

[见闻]· 12月12日

李佳琦导航语音今日上线 新用户打车立减7元

[见闻]· 12月12日

华为 MatePad Pro 正式开售：麒麟 990 + 2K QHD 高分屏

[见闻]· 12月12日

任正非邮件反惰怠：要敢于自我批判 警钟长鸣

[见闻]· 12月12日

郭明錤：苹果明年不会大幅提高 5G iPhone 的价格

[见闻]· 12月12日

优客工场提交IPO招股书 计划融资1亿美元股票代码UK

[见闻]· 12月12日

关闭